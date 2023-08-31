The man who’s been leading WQLN is calling it a career, and Thursday night was a chance to celebrate his decades in Erie television.

Family, friends, colleagues and local leaders all came out to congratulate Tom New on his retirement.

New was the creative services director at JET 24 Action News when he left to join our public broadcasting neighbors almost 25 years ago.

He’s been the president and CEO at WQLN public media for more than a decade and has no plan to just quietly become part of its past.

“Tonight is such a special night and everybody here, they’re just so sweet. My plan is to say arrivederci, to say au revoir, to say adios, but never say goodbye because my goal now is to become WQLN’s volunteer of the year,” said New.

New officially retires on Sept. 15. Everyone at JET 24 wishes him, his wife Fran and his family the very best!