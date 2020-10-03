Family and friends of McDowell football player gathered together to help raise money for the injured teen

Family and friends of McDowell football player Johnny Heubel gathered together to help raise money for the injured teen.

All of McDowell High School friends of Heubel said that the reason for the fundraiser is to let Johnny and his family know they too are there to fight with him.

Heubel is a senior football player at McDowell. During the game against Cathedral Prep this season, Heubel collapsed from a brain injury.

“No matter how close you are, everybody is supporting everybody and is trying to do something to keep everybody’s spirits up. Just know that people are raising money and fighting for him,” said Joelle Paul, Leader of the Johnny Heubel Fundraiser.

Heubel is currently in the hospital receiving treatment.