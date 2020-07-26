Family and friends organize car wash to support 13-year-old battling cancer

It’s a story of hope and uplifting spirits.

13-year-old Avery Snotheimer is battling cancer and his family is struggling to pay for his medical bills.

Friends and family however are doing their best to help the young boy as they organized a fundraiser for Avery in hopes that she can continue fighting.

It’s not just a typical car wash that is happening on a sunny Sunday, it’s a car wash that’s meant for a good cause.

When friends and family of 13-year-old Avery Sontheimer heard about the bad news, they all decided to host a car wash fundraiser to uplift Avery’s spirits.

“We kind of felt hopeless when we first got the news of Avery. So this is something that we could throw together pretty quick,” said Jen Hasbrouck, Co-Coordinator of Avery’s Car Wash.

Avery’s teammates from different athletic teams are scrubbing and washing their way to earn as many proceeds as they can.

All of Avery’s teammates hope that she continues to fight.

“It’s like I feel good about it because I really want to help her. I don’t know what else to do,” said Lindsey Hasbrouck, Avery’s Teammate from Corry Girl’s Basketball.

There have been several cars driving in for a good cause to help for a strong athletic 13-year-old.

“Avery, we just love you and we hope that you stay strong girl. We are praying for you to just get better soon and that we love you and we just want to help you out,” said Hasbrouck.

The proceeds will go to Avery’s treatment expenses.