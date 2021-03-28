Family and Millcreek Police seek help locating missing person

The Millcreek Police, along with the Subedi family are seeking your help in locating a missing person.

Rabin Subedi, was last seen driving from Erie to Kent, OH to visit his girlfriend. Subedi was driving a white 2018 Ford Mustang convertible.

Subedi was supposed to arrive at his girlfriend’s residence as of March 27th, but never arrived at the residence.

The car has been located, however there has been no sign of Subedi.

Anyone with information on this person is urged to call Millcreek Police at 814-833-7777.