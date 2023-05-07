(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The family of a missing Titusville man is asking for the public’s help in locating him.

According to Titusville Police, Derek Brown, 33, was reported missing this weekend by family members. Brown stands at approximately 5’7 and 190 pounds with dirty blonde hair and blue eyes.

According to the family, he was last seen walking on Enterprise Road in Titusville heading towards Tionesta.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Titusville Police at 814-827-1890.