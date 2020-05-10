Family Church holds Saturday drive-thru service

Folks in our community enjoyed a church service this evening, all while keeping social distancing in mind.

The Family Church in Erie held their drive-thru church service Saturday night.

Church members could drive in and listen to the service through an FM radio transmission.

The church has been holding these services since March. Pastor Tim Stahlman telling us that they have seen a 40% increase in attendees and they plan to continue this in the future.

“We do believe that we’ll continue this for several more weeks, as much as needed. Kind of going on a week by week basis. Of course, people are looking forward to being back in the building. If this is a good option for a bit longer, we’ll stick to it.” Pastor Stahlman said.

The Family Church has been at their Peach Street location since 2016.