Family displaced following afternoon kitchen fire

One family is now displaced following a fire that caused heavy damage to their home.

Calls for this fire went out just before 4:45 p.m. on December 20th.

This fire took place on the 1000 block of Cascade Street.

According to firefighters on scene, a kitchen fire caused heavy damage to the second floor of the building.

The tenants were inside when the fire broke out, but each person made it out safely.

No injuries were reported from this fire. The cause is still under investigation.