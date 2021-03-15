Family doctor at AHN Saint Vincent receives national recognition

The celebration continues for AHN Saint Vincent as a family doctor receives national recognition.

Dr. Jack Yakish and the rest of his team at Westminister Family Medicine are receiving the Ganey Pinnacle of Excellence Award.

Westminister Family Practice is being recognized for it’s top performing healthcare services.

The award also showcases patient satisfaction.

“This award means everything because without them this award wouldn’t be presented to us. We really do function as a team,” said Dr. Jack Yakish at Westminister Family Medicine.

The facility focuses on family care and medicine.