Family Dollar at 23rd & State robbed over the weekend; police searching for suspect

Erie Police are searching for a suspect that robbed a Family Dollar over the weekend.

Erie Police are looking for a black male with a beard and braided hair who robbed the Family Dollar at 23rd & State. They say the suspect threatened the cashier and claimed he had a gun in his pocket, but no gun was shown.

The suspect then reportedly reached into the register and took what police are saying is an undetermined amount of money.

No one was injured in the incident. Police are currently reviewing surveillance footage.

