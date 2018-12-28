Family donates item to keep member of K-9 unit safe

On Christmas Day, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit received a potentially life-saving gift.

Doylestown, PA resident, Cynthia Miley Evans, formerly of Jamestown, and her husband David, donated a new bullet-proof, stab resistant vest to the Sheriff’s K9 unit. The Evans', on behalf of their seven nieces and nephews, purchased the vest to be used by K9 Bentley.

Bentley, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois Shepherd, is the newest canine member of the Sheriff’s K9 unit, and was not yet equipped with a protective vest until the Evans' made their generous donation.

As a surprise thank you on Christmas Day, the entire K9 unit with K9’s Drago, Link, and Bentley arrived at the family’s Jamestown residence and met with the family members to thank them in person and to showcase the life-saving vest that was provided through their selfless donation.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office would like to give a special thank you to Bennett, Gavin, and Parker Miley of Rochester, NY; Max and Kenzie Miley of Jamestown, NY; and Cody and Maddie Clark of Jamestown, NY. With the thoughtfulness of Cynthia and David Evans, K9 Bentley will now be better equipped to face the dangers that he will encounter throughout his future career.