Family friend speaks about Maryland Police Officer and Cambridge Springs native that was fatally shot Monday

Action News is learning more about the Cambridge Springs native who was shot and killed while on duty as a police officer in Maryland.

Tiarra Braddock spoke to a family friend who has known Officer T.J. Bomba since he was a teenager.

Officer Thomas J. Bomba, also known as T.J., graduated from Cambridge Springs Senior High School in 1999. He then went on to take criminal justice classes at Edinboro University.

According to the Montgomery County Police, Officer Bomba died after he was shot at a parking garage in Silver Spring, MD yesterday morning.

He was on routine patrol when he encountered several suspects on the top floor of a parking garage.

His death is being investigated as a homicide. As of right now, police have not identified any suspects in the case.

Longtime family friend Cheryl Allen says Bomba was a very popular young man in high school, because he was kind and very funny.

She added that once Bomba made the decision to go into law enforcement, there was nothing that held him back from accomplishing his dream.

“He would most likely want to be remembered as an excellent police officer, but even more than that he was a wonderful family man, being a husband and a father to two, and being so close with his siblings and parents,” said Cheryl Allen, family friend of Officer T.J. Bomba.

Officer Bomba was 38-years-old when he died. The Governor of Maryland even sent his condolences to the officers family and friends in a tweet, saying he will continue to monitor the ongoing investigation.