Cambridge Spring, Pa (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Some 300 national guardsmen were sent off by loved ones Sunday morning.

The Cambridge Springs-based Second Batallion, 112th infantry was called for deployment to Africa for nine months earlier this year.

Family and friends shared embraces with their loved ones as they hoped to pause time in that moment, taking it in.

Some 300 local members of the National Guard have been preparing to set off for deployment in Africa where they will tackle security objectives throughout the region. But they haven’t been the only ones preparing for the day.

“I guess I didn’t give it as much thought on my way out here, and it kind of hit me when I got here. I, all of the sudden, became emotional and said ‘wow my son’s really going away,'” said Lisa Orlando, National Guardsman mother.

It’s a sentiment hundreds of other parents at the armory in Cambridge Springs felt as well. One mother knows her son will benefit from experiencing new places and things in the world, but can’t help but feel anxious.

“As a mom, it’s emotional. Especially because it’s my youngest son. You hate to see that he’s going to be gone for nine months,” said Sarah Gowen, National Guardsman mother.

The captain of these young men and women being deployed truly are the best of the best and the training they’ve been through has prepared them for this day.

“It was really focused on what we’re going to be doing in Africa, which is security force operations. I’m very lucky to have prepared these soldiers. These individuals are probably the best this battalion has. Individually, they’re prepared. They’re very good at what they do and I think we’re pretty excited for this,” said Nathan Giroux, Captain of the 2nd battalion, 112th infantry.

Some of the guardsmen taking after others in their family and serving our country.

“I’ve been through this in the 60s and I never had to leave Erie, PA so I was lucky. I hope he makes it back safe and sound,” said Tony Orlando, National Guardsman family member.

Other parents gave their final words of advice before they said goodbye.

“Take it all in. Learn from it,” said Tony Gowen, National Guardsman father. “I’m expecting him to come back a changed man, honestly.”