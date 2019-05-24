Family gets a new home through Community Shelter Services

Community members gathered together Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the ribbon cutting of the latest home in the Homeward Bound Program.



The house located on Jackson Avenue will be the new home to a family that is currently living in the Community Shelter Services, emergency shelter. The house was donated by the former owner, the CEO of the Community Shelter Services went onto explain that it’s donations like this that allow them to do what they need to.

“Erie community has never let us done, never let anyone down. If there’s a need in the community, and they get that out to them they will respond and I just love my city, love my neighbor and I love how people can come together and do something like this,” said Mark Alexa, Executive Director of the Community Shelter Services.

Community Shelter Services representatives went on to say that they’ve been working on this project for two years.

