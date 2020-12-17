Family grieves after 13-year-old shooting victim dies

A 13-year-old victim of a shooting in the City of Erie has died.

The victim was shot as he walked with a 17-year-old family member on the night of December 5th.

Now as a family grieves, the police now look for a murder suspect.

As family members grieve the loss of a 13-year-old, they remember his smile and positive energy that he brought into any place he went.

“He loved his family, especially his sisters. He was crazy about his sisters and my mom which is his grandmother and his mother. He was a great young man. I believe he was destined to go far in life,” said Tiwan Porter, Victims Uncle.

According to the uncle of the victim, Kasir Gambill died on Wednesday at the hospital he was life flighted to after being shot on East 20th Street earlier this month.

According to police, they’re still searching for the suspect in this case.

While detectives are at work, the family is still questioning why someone would do this.

“Whomever done this, you will pay for what you’ve done to my nephew, to my family. They can go to jail for the rest of their life. We can’t even see my nephew anymore. We can’t even see him come through the door. We can’t go see him, but that family can go see their loved one and I’m angry,” said Porter.

Porter said that in order to move on, he forgives the person who did this, but he will never forget it.

Porter also said that this tragedy should open the conversations between families in order to bring an end to the violence.

“We need to take back our city to teach these young men the values of life. You don’t have to carry a gun to protect yourself. You carry a gun because you’re afraid. Put the guns down people. Put the guns down,” said Porter.

Police said that this is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information you are urged to call Erie Police.