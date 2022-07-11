A family of 12 is asking for help from the community after a fire nearly burned down their home in Cranesville on Wednesday.

The family said that they are taking this one day at a time while staying hopeful that they can rebuild their home by winter.

A couple and their 10 kids survived a house fire on July 6. The family lost almost all of their belongings in the process.

“It’s been a whirlwind of emotions, and it was just a crazy morning, but I’m just very thankful for the fire department getting here so fast, and you know just the love that we have all felt from the community,” said Laura Merrit, Mother.

Family friends rushed over to help as soon as they heard the news.

“I cried when the other day I wasn’t here, and unfortunately some other guys were here throwing stuff away, kids stuff, and other stuff that was salvageable. He’s a good man, a good family,” said Christopher Pacileo, Family Friend.

The family has been receiving food and clothing donations. They were also able to borrow a tractor trailer they were using for storage.

“Even the amount of people that we don’t even know that have contacted and reached out, between dropping off donations and seeing if there is anything else that anybody needs, moral support or anything like that, it’s been amazing,” said Breanna Haycock, Family Friend.

In the mean time the family will be staying at the Red Roof Inn until their house has been rebuilt.

The family has been working on the house every day. What they need the most at the moment from the community is building supplies.

“Dry wall nails, screws, tools, tools, wood, two by fours, anything like that would help or ice water because there are going to be some hot days here,” said Laura Merritt, Mother.

A benefit for the family is being held on August 13 at the Albion VFW on Route 6 North at 2 p.m.

If you would like to assist the family, donations are being accepted at their home on Bateman Avenue.

Below you can find a list of items that the family is asking for:

List of items to donate:

Ice and water

Dry wall

Nails and screws

Tools

2×4 wood

These items can be dropped off to the house located at 9928 Bateman Avenue in Albion, PA.

You can also support the family through GoFundMe.