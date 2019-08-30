Family in need of help after Erie woman dies in Japan

An Erie Family is coping with the loss of their daughter after she passed away in Japan. Now, they need to community’s help to bring her body home.

Jeanetta Dickerson, who lived both in the U.S. and Japan, passed away while in Japan on August 23, 2019.

Her stepmother Tammy Dickerson said the 32-year-old loved the culture. Dickerson’s parents are asking the community for help.

The cost of bringing her body back and holding a funeral service is expected to cost more than $20,000, something the family said they can’t afford at the moment.

“It’s harder to morn with her not being here, home. It makes it difficult. Sometimes people grieve in different ways, but it’s not a reality yet. It hasn’t hit some of us,” said Tammy Dickerson, Jeanetta’s stepmother.

If you want to help the family of Jeanetta Dickerson you can visit the Go Fund Me page here.