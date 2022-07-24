One family in North East celebrated their retirement from the Military on Sunday.

Five siblings and some of their spouses all served in the military, with a total of more than 100 years in the service.

On July 24, they celebrated as they looked back on all of their years serving our country and look forward to what is next.

The Peters family in North East have five siblings that served in the military.

On Sunday they celebrated them returning from service.

37-year-old Brandon Peters is one of those siblings. He spent more than 20 years in the military starting as a combat engineer.

“Initially it was a four year gig, to do a college, and then get out, but I decided to keep it going. It was rewarding. I mean it’s not for everyone,” said Brandon Peters, Served in Military.

Peters officially retires on Friday and is planning on living in Texas with his family.

“Once I finish up my degree I’ll be working with Texas Fisher Wildlife with conservation work. It’s more just finding something you enjoy and then relaxing,” said Peters.

Peters older brother served in Iraq and Afghanistan as a chief among other duties.

“It’s kind of like a unity where we all band together and do our part and just serve our country and do what we can do, make a difference if we can so,” said Shane Peters, Served in Military.

Their older sister Amy was the first person in the family to join the military. It was an option she wanted to do to pay for college.

“I loved serving. I served during September 11, so I was actually out in the field when September 11 happened. I remember my unit leaving within weeks after I just had a baby and I was in the process of going out of the military,” said Amy Smith, Served in Military.

While some of the siblings live in different places in the United States, the father said that he is grateful for their time in the service and to have them all here in North East to celebrate.

“I just wish all of them the best of luck and on with their future jobs, and they can enjoy life here without the military telling them what they can do all the time. They all spent years away with their families, years away from their kids. Now they can be together,” said Roy Peters, Father.

The other siblings have either already retired or will be retiring within the next several months.

The family said that they are just excited to start this next part in their lives.