Some of you may be familiar with a young lady named Oliviah Hall who was requesting Christmas cards as her only wish for what would turn out to be her last holiday with us.

10-year-old Oliviah Hall was battling terminal brain cancer and all she wanted this Christmas was to receive a lot of love in the form of Christmas cards and boy, did the public deliver. After speaking with Oliviah's Aunt Tina, we found out that Oliviah received around 15,000 cards this Christmas before succumbing to her cancer on the 29th of December.

She also received a lot of love on her 'Team Oliviah' Facebook page. Perhaps that is why the family has decided to do an open casket and livestream the service on Jefferson Nazarene Church's webpage. The service will take place Monday, January 7th at 11am. A funeral motorcade procession will deliver Oliviah at 9am from Behm Family Funeral Home to Cornerstone Friends Church; 2300 Hubbard Road in Madison, OH.

Visitation will be Sunday, January 6th from 3:30-7pm at Behm Funeral Home; 26 River Street in Madison, OH.

Also, loved ones invite well-wishers to join them in honoring her on January 7th: