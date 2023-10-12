A community is mourning the loss of two young adults who were killed in August.

A vigil was held in their honor as people hoped to once more take back the site of the killings for non-violence.

This time, the community remembers the victims of a tragic double murder suicide in the 1100 block of East 27th Street.

The loss of a loved one is always unexpected and seems impossible to come to terms with.

A family forced to deal with a double homicide in August had to face that grim reality, 23-Year-old Janikqua Anderson and 16-year-old Trea’von Hopkins, a brother and sister.

“It’s just really difficult to watch and to see how much pain everyone is in. Of course, you know that it couldn’t be any other way. To lose two young people who you love and have seen grow up. Our hearts are just broken for the families,” said Jacqueline Sanchez-Small, Benedictine Sister.

Police said the siblings were fatally shot by Anderson’s 24-year-old boyfriend on Aug., 19, the shooter then turned the gun on himself.

Family and friends attending Thursday night’s take back the site vigil honored the memory of their loved ones.

“They will be very missed. Me and Janikqua, we just made plans to bake cookies starting in November and now we can’t even do it,” said one of the victims’ aunt. “And I love them very much.”

The killings marked the 11th and 12th homicides in Erie this year.

Erie Police said the killings were domestic in nature and the Benedictine Sisters said it’s important to find resources to safely exit that sort of situation.

“As much as every instance of violence horrifies us and chills us, I think it’s also important to remember that this is not normal. And we can never become desensitized to it and think that this is the way people treat each other,” Sister Sanchez-Small went on to say.

As the family hopes to move passed this tragedy, the Benedictine Sisters remain optimistic that a way of peace and non-violence is possible.