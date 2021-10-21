Family member of murder victim speaks out on arrest

Erie Police are taking aim at cold cases. This week, they arrested suspects for murders in 2018.

Those investigations, however, are not over. A victim father’s is now speaking out on the arrest of his son’s alleged killer.

Erie County Councilman Andre Horton says this arrest police have made is not closure. It’s just the beginning of many cases that needs to be solved.

“Well, he was our son. He was special to us. We loved him. We loved him like any other father and mother would love their children. So, he is missed,” said Andre Horton, Calvin Isaiah’s father.

Horton is talking about his 24-year old son, Calvin Isaiah, who was shot and killed in a house in the 1000 block of East 26th Street.

This killing occurred three years ago. Erie Police charging 20-year old Raeshawn McCallum with the murder. McCallum was 17 at the time.

“People who talk about closure are probably people who have never lost anyone, so we don’t see it as closure. Every day, we still have to deal with the fact that Calvin isn’t here,” Horton said.

Police are saying the murder of Calvin Isaiah was one of many others.

“The shooting of an individual on June 18th at the 100 block of East 23rd. There was also a home invasion robbery that occurred on September 3rd in the 1100 block of West 20th where the homeowner was actually tied up and the house was set on fire,” said Chief Dan Spizarny, Erie Police Department.

Spizarny says Raeshawn McCallum did not act alone in these crimes. 30-year old Nicholas Grayson and McCallum allegedly took part in a home invasion robbery that led to the death of 44-year old Philip Clark, found shot in a wheelchair at a West 29th Street home.

Chief Spizarny said he can’t specify just yet if these incidents are gang-related.

“The detectives did additional work in follow up interviews. Now, we’re at the point where we’re able to make these arrests on these very serious crimes,” Chief Spizarny said.

Spizarny said there are more arrests coming. His department will approach City Council about the Juvenile Detective Division since he’s seeing teens committing these crimes.

