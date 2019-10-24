Family members asking for help finding deceased two-year-old brothers gravestone

Family members of a deceased two-year-old boy are asking for your help in finding their brothers headstone.

This comes after receiving text messages from the alleged thief. The family posted on social media to get the public involved.

On Wednesday, October 23, Tonya Kopta received these text messages and photos regarding the headstone on her deceased brothers grave site.

The first one reads “Now you see,” followed by a photo of Clint Kopta’s headstone located at the Saint Matthais Catholic Cemetery in Clymer, New York.

A second message read “Now you don’t,” followed by a photo of the headstone gone.

A subsequent message threatened to destroy the headstone and spread it across their driveway so they would “all have to drive over it” if they went to authorities.

Clint Kopta was murdered in 1981 at the age of two, according to his mother Susan Martin.

Since receiving the messages, they have filed a report with the Chautauqua County Sheriffs Department.

Tonya Kopta also posted this personal message on Facebook, asking the community for help finding Clint’s headstone. Her post was shared nearly 300 times.

Susan Martin says they believe they know who did it. She says they just want the headstone back, adding this is how she feels about the situation, “Horrible, below evil. There is no explanation for how you feel,” said Martin.

Many are wondering if they can track the number. The texts were sent from a text me app, which creates a burner number.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Chautauqua County Sheriffs Department.