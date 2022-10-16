Community and family members held an observance of the death of Jose Roserio who was shot and killed in 2018.

They met at Burton Park on East 39th Street to observe the 4th anniversary of his murder.

The 18-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to his chest and later died of those wounds on Oct. 15, 2018. The shooting happened on the 2800 block of Reed Street in Erie.

Jose Roserio’s father said he hopes to get justice for his son soon. He added that it’s frustrating waking up every day not hearing anything. But he’s glad to see the support.

“It feels great to have people show love for my son. That lets me know that he is well thought of out here. That’s a good thing,” said Jose Roserio Sr., Jose Roserio’s father.