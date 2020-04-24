Family members of Twinbrook residents speak out over concerns of transition to COVID-19 recovery center

Families of residents at Twinbrook Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center are speaking out about their concerns, this coming after the facility was selected to become a COVID-19 recovery center.

JET 24 Action News’ Starr Bodi spoke to family members and getting their thoughts on what could be a difficult transition for residents.

It’s a sudden thought that Nicole Steffy never imagined she’d never have to worry about and that’s moving her 89-year old grandmother out of Twinbrook Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

“It’s just hard. I wanna know if she’s fine. Where she’s going and when is this going to be lifted so I can see her.”

This following the news that the center would transition into a COVID-19 recovery site. According to Guardian Healthcare, the parent company of Twinbrook, the facility was selected for it’s “Unique Physical Plant Layout.” Residents currently staying at Twinbrook will transition to site that will not admit COVID-19 patients.

One family member of a resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, says moving her mother to another facility could come with major concerns.

“Just the thought of putting her in a van with her belongings and taking her somewhere…she’d be so confused and so scared, you know. That was very upsetting, they were kind of vague.” the family member said.

Families say their frustrations are at an all-time high because they are still unaware of where their loved ones will be move to.

“Nobody is saying anything to all of the immediate family members,” Steffy said. “It’s one of those ‘How do I find out?’ ‘Do I just call over there and find out?”

Even at the start of the pandemic, loved ones are being left worrisome.

“I hear that everything is shut down and nobody can go and see anyone, it’s been hard even since all of this started.” Steffy said.

Families say there is no word exactly when residents will be moved or what the transition process will be like.