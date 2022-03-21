A decision from the Pennsylvania Courts to review life sentences given to teenage murder defendants are not sitting well with one family.

This family said they have to relive the most painful chapter of their lives.

Cathy Lingenfelter remembers her five-year-old niece Lila Ebright like it was yesterday. It will be 30 years in April.

“She was just a happy, go lucky, carefree little girl,” said Cathy Lingenfelter, Lila’s Aunt.

Lila was strangled and stabbed in one of the highest profile local cases of the 1990s. Neighborhood teenager Scott Shroat was found guilty, a teenage life sentence that was reaffirmed in 2014.

Another court ruling allows for another chance to vacate the life sentence.

“The court decision clearly pits two forces against each other. One is the right of a defendant to a fair and impartial trial. The other one is the right of the family to get some closure and get one of the worst chapters in their history behind them,” said Lingenfelter.

The issue at hand this time isn’t guilt or innocence, but the fairness of a teenage life sentence. A distinction lost on Lila’s aunt.

“This consumes every part of you to the extent that you sometimes there are days you don’t want to go on, but we know we have to,” said Lingenfelter.

Cathy isn’t sure when Scott Shroat’s resentencing will be heard. What she is sure of is that she will be there.