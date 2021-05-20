Family of 13-year old shooting victim holds protest in downtown Erie to seek justice

One family is looking for answers five months after 13-year old Kasir Gambill was shot and killed.

On Thursday, friends and family of Gambill gathered for a protest in Downtown Erie.

Gambill was fatally shot on December 5, 2020. The family is still looking for answers.

“I need to get justice for my son, my son was 13 years old, his life was cut short and he was a good kid. I miss him dearly, I don’t even know how to go on with my life without him.” said Allieshea Gambill-Brown, mother.

The protest stepped off at the Erie County Courthouse, moving through Perry Square, stopping by the City of Erie Police Department and traveling up State Street.

Tiwane Porter-Gambill, Kasir’s uncle, says he’s trying to show Kasir’s mother some support.

“I’m standing by her side today and we’re protesting for the injustice that goes on, because a 13-year old young man still hasn’t had justice. We want to know why. We haven’t had any updates from the detectives.” Porter-Gambill said.

Part of the family’s frustration is knowing that their son’s killer is out there going unpunished.

“They are a threat to my family and other families and I don’t want other children to end up like my son did. They need to be locked away.” Porter-Gambill said.

JET 24 Action News reached out to the Erie Police Department for comment. They say the investigation is ongoing.