Family of Boston Store stabbing victim speaks out while holding memorial

The victim of a deadly weekend stabbing has been identified. Tonight his grieving family speaks out.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook released the identity of the man who was fatally stabbed early on Saturday morning.

The incident stemmed from an alleged domestic dispute.

Cook ruled 42-year-old Jacob Carr’s death a homicide from a stab wound to the chest.

The incident took place inside the Boston Store on State Street just after midnight on Saturday August 29th.

Erie Police were called to the building for reports of a domestic dispute. When police arrived on scene they found Carr dead from a stab wound.

Erie Police have charged 59-year-old Janice Rowry with the criminal homicide, murder, two counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a deadly instrument.

Rowry is currently in Erie County Prison without bond.

We spoke to the victims family about how they are remembering Carr during this tragic time.

There is now a memorial near the Boston Store that was created for Carr.

Flowers and candles may surround this tree in memory of Jacob Carr, but his family explains his loving personality is what they will hold on to in their memory.

In a time of heartbreak and sadness, one family is uniting together.

“He brought light, he brought joy because that’s the type of person he was and is always. I believe because I believe he is in the cloud looking down,” said Quilly Carr, Jacob’s Mother.

42-year-old Jacob Carr died of a stab wound to the chest. One local pastor explained that she got to know Carr once he decided to rededicate his life to God.

“He was a man of prayer. He would lay in the carpet crying out for his family, for the healing of his family, for his restoration of his family, knowing that the times are hard and just wanting his family to all come together with his heart and his passion,” said Anita McCoy, Jacob’s Pastor.

Carr was one of sixteen children. One of his siblings explained something that they will do is keep his memory alive for his nieces and nephews.

“Uncle Jacob isn’t here anymore, but we can still feel him around us. We can still feel him around us,” said Frzona Carr, Jacob’s Sister.

The family went on to explain that the one thing that will continue to live on is the memory of Jacob’s smile.

“That smile and I love you mama, those were the last words I heard him say. I love you mama, I love you,” said Quilly Carr.

The family continued to gather at this spot to honor Jacob each night.