Family of Chace Numata, along with Seawolves President, taking part in an honor walk before they donate the deceased players organs to help others

The family of 27-year-old Seawolves Catcher Chace Numata, who died in a skateboarding accident, are hoping that some good can come from their personal tragedy.

They released this video from UPMC in Pittsburgh, showing family members, Seawolves President Greg Coleman, and hospital staff, doing an honor walk of taking Chace to the organ recovery operating room.

The family is donating the Catcher’s heart, liver, kidneys, and pancreas in the hope of saving others.

“Chace has always been such a caring and giving person who loved to help others and his final wish is to do exactly that,” the family said through a written statement.