Family of Erie teenager speaks out on difficulties scheduling COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccines are available to those 12 and up, but one Erie teenager and her family say it’s been difficult to schedule an appointment to try to get one.

Anthony Harvey says he’s had trouble trying to make a vaccine appointment for his 14 year-old daughter using local hospitals COVID-19 vaccine phone lines. He says he’s also been turned away from local pharmacies and he believes it’s because of her age.

“The vaccine is out there, it’s just, you know, the age of the child. To me, I can never understand why they didn’t give, I could understand not giving it to babies, the shot. Once you turn 13 or 14, they should be able to get the shot.” Harvey said.

Harvey says he wants his daughter to enjoy the summer and not have to worry about contracting or spreading the virus.

“She wants to go with her friends and I’ll feel safer and I’m pretty sure she’ll feel safer too if she has the shot and she can go ahead and enjoy her summer and not have to worry.” Harvey said.

Anthony’s daughter Charlee Mathis-Harvey says she’s on the same page.

“I think everybody should get the vaccine even if they’re kind of skeptical about it. I feel like everybody 12 and up should get the vaccine.” Mathis-Harvey said.

One representative from UPMC says vaccines are encouraged and available to those 12 and up.

“It is safe, there are over 100,000 children now vaccinated with little to no side effects, really, just seeing the same things that adults see.” said Emily Shears.

Shears is reminding the community why it’s so important for teenagers to get vaccinated.

“They were being a very strong vector or spreader of COVID of those higher risk individuals, that’s where the vaccination becomes an important key to us all getting back to normal.” Shears said.

For a link to where you can book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, you can click here for more information.