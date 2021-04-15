Family of fallen soldier reacts to Biden’s plan to pull troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11th

President Joe Biden announced that U.S. troops will leave Afghanistan by September 11th. This means that families won’t have to suffer the losses that one father endured from losing his son during the war.

One family of a fallen soldier is hoping President Biden’s plan succeeds.

“Please tell me no and I believe it was my brain knowing that my heart wasn’t ready for it.” said Richard Bell.

On January 5th, 2012, Bell received a knock on the door that would forever change his life. For this father losing his son at the age of 23 during the Afghanistan war was something he could never prepare for.

“We got a knock on the door with three full bird colonel’s giving us notification that came out of Buffalo, New York. It’s horrific.. I can’t explain anything.” Bell said.

With his son’s death bringing both a mental and physical toll, Bell is hoping that no other families have to experience this loss and hopes the troops will come home soon. President Biden announced that the troops will be taken out of Afghanistan and home on September 11th. Bell is hoping that this plan succeeds.

The hope is turning to a reality for many families who have loved ones serving right now in Afghanistan and for those who have served.

“I know there is a lot of them over there that they are tired and sick of it and want to come home, but still, there is that bunch that have that fight in them yet. They are not going to give up, not going to quit until we have the people settled.” said Dennis Myers.

“I was not a believer in that war and I’m just glad it’s coming. When I think of the people in pain from the losses, I have to sit back and say it was worth it.” Bell said.

Bell says he really believes that this time the troops will really be coming home in September.