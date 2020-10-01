Family of hospitalized McDowell football player thanking the community for their support

One family is thanking the community for the outpouring of support they have received.

The mother of Johnny Heubel, the McDowell football player who collapsed from a brain injury during a football game Friday night against Cathedral Prep, saying in part:

“I know my son can take on this journey. We are so humbled by the community’s love and support. Johnny is a sweet, kind boy that loves life and loves everybody… I know he’s strong and he is changing the world Now it’s time for all of us to put on our game faces and take this journey with him. We got this Johnny, you got this Johnny, God’s got this.”

Heubel has had two brain surgeries. His mother revealed Tuesday he was able to open his eyes and grab her hand.

Beginning today, the McDowell Student Council and Girls Athletic Club are holding a two-day community event asking people to wear blue and white or trojan spirit-wear and to take a picture captioning it #23strong.