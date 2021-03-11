Family of man who died in tragic accident speaks out about his impact on the community

Business owner David Chivers died in a tragic incident last month.

The Chivers family tells us they are learning just how much of an impact he had on the community.

David Chivers died at age 70 after attempting to save his dogs on unsafe ice. His family says this is an example of the kind of person David was.

His two sons and daughter say their father taught them the meaning of hard work, along with other valuable lessons.

