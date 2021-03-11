Family of man who died in tragic accident speaks out on his impact on the community

It’s been a little more than two weeks after a Fairview businessman drowned in an icy pond trying to rescue two dogs. We are now learning a little more about David Chivers.

Chivers’ children say they didn’t realize how involved their father was in the community. They say their father was humble and didn’t want to be recognized for his generous acts.

“He treated all of his employees like family and would do anything for him.” said Tim Chivers, speaking about his father, David Chivers, the former owner of Chivers Construction Company.

More notably, he was a loving father, a driven worker who looked out for his friends, family, and co-workers.

David’s son John Chivers says many friends have reached out after his father’s death.

He said ‘Dave gave him a coat in September and wanted to know if I wanted it back.’ I said ‘You know, dad gave it to you.’ and that’s the way he was. He would give you the shirt off his back or the coat from his closet.” said John Chivers.

David Chivers started the construction company back in 1968. His daughter Emily Chivers Yuchim says, growing up, she heard stories about how the company was shaping the infrastructure of the community.

“The business was always part of our childhood. It was a family business, so it was just such an integral part of us growing up.” she said.

The children say he taught them valuable life lessons and the importance of learning from their mistakes.

“I got myself in a real bad situation and dad was very stern with me, but when we got done he said ‘You always have to have a plan. You always have to know what you’re going to do.’ That was him, he always had a plan.” said John Chivers.

“He taught us a lot about hard work and getting up early, and taught us how to treat people fairly.” said Tim Chivers.

The Chivers family says their father’s efforts to try to rescue his dogs is an example of the kind of person he was, trying to look out for the ones he loved, including his pets.