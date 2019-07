A federal Judge has approved a 1.1 million dollar settlement between Erie County and the family of Felix Manus.

Manus died after suffering an asthma attack during a work-release shift in Edinboro in May 2018. Manus’ family filed the civil rights lawsuit against Erie County in July 2018 on behalf of Manus’ estate.

According to the Erie Times News, U.S. District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter approved the settlement for 1.1 million dollars.