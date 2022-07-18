After three days, crews continue to search for a missing woman in Crawford County.

The mother of 34-year-old Candice Caffas said her daughter has disabilities and is not safe without supervision. “We’re very concerned. She’s never been gone like this.”

That’s Carrol Caffas. She’s worried about her missing daughter who has special needs. Early Saturday morning, Caffas reported her 34 year-old daughter, Candice, missing.

“On Saturday we had a lot. We had a helicopter come in, two different dog search teams come in, a lot of volunteer fire departments and a lot of police,” said Carrol Caffas, mother of missing person.

The Caffas family lives on Mount Pleasant Road in Crawford Co.

According to family, they believed she fled her families home early Saturday morning, escaping through the bathroom window. Family members described the situation as dire.

“It’s not like she’s out there and she has a plan or that she has the cognitive reasoning ability that would allow her to take care of herself. She can’t do that,” said Arnie Caffas, uncle of Candice Caffas. “She’s completely dependent on her parents and has been her entire life.”

Family members said anyone who believes they’ve seen Candice should contact Pennsylvania State Police at 814-332-6911.

“We’d like to plead with everyone to keep an eye out for her and understand that she is a little bit different looking. She may act strange but don’t let that turn them away from the fact that she really needs help,” Arnie Caffas added.