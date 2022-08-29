Family members of a missing woman are seeking help as they search for the 68-year-old from the Meadville area.

Here is the latest on the efforts to find the woman and where she was last seen.

68-Year-Old Debra Sue Daniel, a Meadville resident, was last seen on Aug. 15 marking two weeks since family members and neighbors have last seen or heard from her.

Family members are scrambling as they search for a missing Crawford County woman, Debra Sue Daniel.

A missing persons report was submitted by family to Meadville Police on Aug. 24.

While she lives alone, Daniel is always reaching out and communicating with friends and family.

“She does have some mental instability. She is bipolar, but she has never not communicated. She is one of those people that needs to talk to people. Like I said four or five times a day that was pretty normal for her. She kind of didn’t have those boundaries. So not hearing form her is completely out of character,” said Elizabeth, Family Member.

Daniel was last spotted in Edinboro on Aug. 15 as she made the trip to visit her mother at the Edinboro Manor Nursing Home.

She does not own a car so the family has informed us that she would often travel all the way along Route 19 from Meadville to Edinboro to visit her mother entirely on foot.

“She also did mention that she might walk as much as she could, and if she needed a ride she would hitch a ride. So that’s a concern,” said Elizabeth.

Family members do believe that she made it back to her apartment in Meadville that day as her purse was found during a wellness check.

Her phone and keys along with her wallet were missing.

“Our main concern as a family is we’re worried that someone has taken her, that she’s been abducted. That maybe she got into a car with the wrong person, or that maybe someone as a crime of opportunity took her,” said Elizabeth.

Meadville Police are currently looking into the situation. If you have any information pertaining to Debra, please contact the Meadville Police.