Family of missing Erie woman asking police in Las Vegas for help

An Erie family is asking police in Las Vegas for help after their loved one went missing there more than a month ago.

Joanna Kelley shares what she loves most about her sister.

“She’s crazy at times but she’s loving. We love her and we want to make sure she’s okay,” said Joanna Kelley.

Kelley hasn’t heard from 40-year old Amanda Eliason-May since November 9th and says the silence between them is anything but normal.

“The fact that she hasn’t talked to me, and I have her kids, is really concerning,” Kelley said.

Kelley says Amanda first came to Las Vegas from Pennsylvania with her boyfriend Darian Bibbs. Clark County records show he was arrested on November 19th,

Metro police say Amanda was seen on video at a pawn shop a few days later on November 24th so her missing person case with the department was closed.

“It’s not okay. You know, we’re not getting any answers.” Kelley said.

Her family says no one she knows has heard a word from her. As far as they are concerned, Amanda still needs to be found.

“She just needs to let us know that she is okay.” Kelley said.

This call for help will encourage others to keep an eye out and bring the person they love back.

“We just need to find her so we can bring her home and give her kids closure.” Kelley said.

