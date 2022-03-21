The decision by the Pennsylvania courts to allow juvenile life offenders to petition for a reduced sentence is hitting one local family pretty hard.

Lila Ebright was only five-years-old when she was found murdered nearly 30 years ago. A neighborhood teenager named Scott Shroat was convicted of the crime and given a life sentence.

Lila’s Aunt, Cathy Lingenfelter, says her family relives the death every birthday and holidays, and says she’ll work to see that Shroat’s sentence is not reduced.

“I was devastated, my heart just fell to my feet. I was very hurt, very, very sad,” said Cathy Lingenfelter, Lila Ebright’s Aunt.

Supporters of the reviews believe they are necessary to make sure that teenage life sentences are both fair and reasonable.