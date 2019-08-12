Family reacts to losing four children in fire

The Erie Community is trying to come to grips with a weekend tragedy that took the lives of five children. Four of those five children coming from one family.

The family expressed two words are helping hold them together during this time, memories and prayers. Today, they shared the personalities that shined through each child.

“We just lost four babies,” said Shevona Overton, Mother.

“They said they only found one smoke detector, which I mean if they still heard the smoke detectors everyone would’ve been out of the house, and my kids would still be here today,” said Luther Jones, Father.

That’s the sound of two parents who are grieving the loss of all of their children. Each of them are the parents to La’Myahia Jones, Luther Jones Jr. and Ava Jones. The mother also lost her fourth child nine-month-old Jaydan Augustyniak.

“I remember my sister saying all four of them, and I said God wanted all four of them to stay together because they were always together,” said Jennifer Overton, Aunt.

One question everyone is asking, but no more so than those grieving over the loss of loved ones.

“The only thing I can’t understand is to be a Daycare and they didn’t have smoke detectors. I just don’t understand how it passed,” said Shebby Overton, Grandmother.

The father of the three, Luther Jones, was working as a Lawrence Park Volunteer Firefighter at the time of the fatal fire. He expressed his gratitude to those who worked to try to save his children’s lives.

“I mean, I give pride to the Erie Fire Department for doing as much as they can for my children and the other kids that were there,” said Luther Jones.

In the wake of this tragedy, the mother of the children expressed how she’s going to use this tragedy as a motivation to become a registered nurse to help save the lives of others.

“I am going to get what I promised my babies,” said Shevona Overton.

The funeral for each of the children will take place Saturday at the Second Baptist Church. The name of the fifth child that died in the fire was Dalivn Pacley, he was two years old.