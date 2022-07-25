Severe weather conditions in Venango County left one person dead after a tree fell onto a mobile home over the weekend.

One family is now mourning the loss of their daughter while asking for answers from the landlord.

Here is more on what the family is saying and how they are remembering their daughter.

A daughter’s life was cut short over the weekend as storms led to an accident that she was terrified of happening.

28-Year-Old Kelsey Harris lost her life on Sunday during severe weather in Venango County.

The accident that led to the death was a previous concern of safety by Harris to her landlord.

“She talked to the landlord. She said she was terrified of the tree specifically that it would fall on her trailer,” said Tammi Griffen, Mother of Kelsey Harris.

Harris and her fiancé heard tree limbs falling onto her home. She then ran to the front door to survey her yard. That is when the unthinkable happened.

“And when she went running for the door, she just disappeared, and we tried to lift the tree off of her. We tried but it was too heavy. It was too heavy we couldn’t. We even tried crawling underneath and tried to pull the flooring down. We couldn’t get to her,” said Griffen.

Griffen said that her daughter had concerns about that tree prior to the storm.

Now the mother is seeking answers from the landlord.

“I spoke to the landlord last night after this happened and we yelled at him because we were like she told you that this was a concern that there’s something wrong with this tree, and he turned around and he’s like I had it inspected, and then we asked who inspected it, and then he wouldn’t give us a name,” said Griffen.

The mother told us how she will be remembering her daughter.

She loved everybody just the way they were. She just accepted everybody just the way they are because that’s how she wanted to be,” said Griffen.

We reached out to the landlord for comment but we have yet to hear back.