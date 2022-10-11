Behavioral health needs in the Erie community continue to be on the rise and Family Services of NW PA are working to fixing it.

During its annual meeting Tuesday morning, Family Services highlighted all of its services that impact families in the region.

During the pandemic, Family Services was forced to shift gears and find ways online to help families.

Now coming out of COVID-19, many families still struggle to find the necessary resources impacting mental health.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Mental health symptoms have really, in some instances, gotten worse due to the unavailability of people access services. So it’s a key time for us to really be able to get in and work with families and help them empower the services available to them,” said Gregory Loop, president/CEO, Family Services of NW PA.

Loop says the Big Brother Mentor Program continues to grow and they are in need of mentors.