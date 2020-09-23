Family Video scheduled to close local video store at ​3759 W 12th St, Erie, PA​.

Family Video has begun their liquidation sale and will be closing its doors on October 25, 2020.

COVID has hit many businesses hard and it is unfortunate that this location just did not bounce back.

“We are very thankful to have been able to provide entertainment for many family movie nights, and want to thank the people of Millcreek and our incredible staff for the many years of support and service.”, says Keith Hoogland, CEO, Highland Ventures, LTD.

Family Video has served the local community with all of their entertainment needs for many years.

While Family Video closes their doors in Millcreek, you can still visit them at their website www.familyvideo.com​ for a complete list of locations or to purchase your favorite movies and games online.