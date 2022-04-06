One of the most famous children’s book authors in the country visited students at Fairview Elementary Wednesday.

Jerry Pallotta was there to sign books and meet with students.

His book series “Who Would Win?” is a favorite with Fairview Elementary students, and they are always checked out at the library.

Pallotta will be doing three, one hour presentations with the students.

“There is just something about having a tangible book in your hands to actually have and own that copy that the kids just still seem to love that over digital books,” said Angela Gerber, Library Media Specialist, Fairview Elementary School.

Pallotta is also meeting with contest winners that designed their own book covers.