You have one last chance to see a part of American history at the Hagen History Center.

Since June 2021, they’ve had Frank Lloyd Wright’s Cord L-29 Cabriolet on display.

This is to pay homage to one of the most famous architects and car lovers in American history.

The 17-foot long automobile weighs 4,000 pounds and is painted orange, Wright’s favorite color.

“Frank Lloyd was, of course, a famous architect and architects collect things like we all do. Cars and vehicles were, in addition to trucks and small cars, things that they loved because of the way they worked,” said Pam Parker, Hagen History Center.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Visitors have until March 27, 2022 before the car is shipped off.