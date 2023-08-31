It was rodeo night at the Erie County Fair as attendees packed into the grandstands looking forward to a great show.

Corrie Boyd, president of the Erie County Fair, called the rodeo one of the community’s fan-favorite events of the week.

He said the show has grown over the years and is pleased with how well the fair is doing and how community members have shown their support like never before.

“There’s barrel racing, bull riding and mutton busting for the kids, it’s going to be a great time,” said Boyd. “Donna with Bull Ride Mania puts on a great show. I think they’ve said they put on over 35 to 40 productions at fairs this year and we’re next on the list, so it’s going to be a great time.”

Some things to look forward to at the fairgrounds over the next two days are the tractor pull on Friday night and drag racing on Saturday.