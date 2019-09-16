Fans of superheroes and TV characters flock to Erie’s Comicon

The Bayfront Convention Center was packed with people’s favorite superheroes and TV characters today.

Erie’s third annual Comicon drew in hundreds of people this weekend for the third annual Comicon event. People enjoyed costume contests, video games, celebrity meet and greets and food.

Actors from Power Rangers and American Horror Story also made an appearance. There were also various vendors selling comics, figures and props.

“I think people love meeting the talent, that’s something we love doing for the community trying to bring in new and fun people and it’s cool because they’re on the floor and you get to meet them and greet them and get a selfie with them.” said Whitney Rambaldo, Sales Executive with Erie promotions.

Over 80 vendors packed the Bayfront Convention Center at this year’s event