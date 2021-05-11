Fans react to opening night of the Erie Seawolves at the newly renovated UPMC Park

The Erie Seawolves returned to Erie for their first game since 2019.

Fans got their first look inside the newly renovated UPMC Park.

Families and fans felt somewhat back to normal while enjoying the first game of the Seawolves season at UPMC Park.

We spoke with some of those fans from the game tonight.

What might make today’s home opener even better for fans after such a long time is enjoying all the new park renovations while watching the game.

Fans are finally able to experience another Seawolves game after 18 months of no professional baseball.

One fan was excited about spending time with his dad while enjoying the first game of the season.

“I just really like the atmosphere and everyone that brings this whole community together and that’s what makes it special,” said Andrew Wisniewski, Fan.

“Missed out on last year so this year is great. Seeing old friends again old faces again. It’s like old times. We want that old normal back,” said John Wisniewski, Fan.

Among the 1866 fans, these people shared their excitement of tonight’s game.

“You know to actually be out in public again and have a beer or two. Came to have a really good night so I’m excited,” said Max Knight, Fan.

Some fans said that the best seat in the stadium might be the newly renovated party deck.

“Oh it’s exciting to be at the party deck. Great energy up here. I’m enjoying an ice cold brew. All in all it’s just a great atmosphere,” said Ryan Hoelke, Fan.

“The improvements to the facility are phenomenal. You feel like you are in a big city, but you are right here in Erie Pennsylvania,” said Michael Malpiedi, Fan.

One person reserved a seat at the newly designed picnic table in left field in hopes to catch a foul ball.

“I’m going to try and get a ball here after two failed attempts here over what a year and a half, two failed attempts. Trying definitely trying,” said Julia Clark, Fan.

Assistant General Manager of the Erie Seawolves, Greg Gania, said that starting June 1st, the park will be at full capacity, but people are still required to wear face masks.

Another family was seated at the party deck and said that they almost caught a foul ball, but not quite. The hope for the family is to catch a foul ball this season.