Fans react to the Browns vs. Steelers altercation

An outpour of emotions from both Steelers and Browns fans after a stunning altercation on the field on Thursday night.

With just seconds left in the fourth quarter, defensive end Myles Garrett ripped the Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet off.

Garrett then forcefully swung the helmet at Rudolph hitting him in the end.

Robert Campbell, a Steelers fan says, “I think professional athletes should be held to a higher standard. I really hope nobody got injured in the play. I hope the league took it seriously and took the necessary judgements to the players.”

The NFL took action by suspending Garrett indefinitely for unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike activity.

The star player will be suspended at least through the regular and post season for his action.

Others say the competition may have fueled the players violence.

Logan Hannah, a Browns fan tells us, “I do think the rivalry had something to do with it. Just because it’s Cleveland against Pittsburgh and it’s such a big game and everyone was looking forward to it.”

The Browns will take on the Steelers again on Sunday, December 1st in Pittsburgh.