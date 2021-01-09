Fans react to the Erie Bayhawks potentially leaving Erie

The hometown favorite Erie Bayhawks basketball team could soon be leaving Erie.

This comes as the New Orleans Pelicans have declined the option to affiliate with the Erie Bayhawks beyond the 2021 season.

Here is how local Bayhawks fans are reacting to this news.

Fans we spoke to said that they’re upset with the idea of the Bayhawks and the NBA G-League leaving Erie. Some fans said that the pandemic continues to bring on hardships.

The fate of the Erie Bayhawks basketball is in the air.

“We’ve been on this road before. It’s not new territory for us. While we understand some of those options might dry up, we’ve also learned in the past several months the unexpected can happen,” said Matt Breese, President of Bayhawks Basketball.

It is unclear if the Bayhawks will play at Erie Insurance Arena again. New Orleans management said that after this year they are having a G-League team in Birmingham, which leaves Erie with out an affiliate.

“They won’t have operations here in Erie for about 20 months between season. Just unfortunately didn’t make sense for them logistically to come back for five months,” said Breese.

The Bayhawks have played on the hardwood at Erie Insurance Arena since 2008, originally being affiliated with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Bayhawks management expects to pursue other potential options and keep professional basketball in Erie.

Some fans said it would be hard to see the Bayhawks go, but these fans are hopeful another affiliate could pick them up.

“It would be great to see some kind of basketball in Erie. The G-League is by far the most exciting and most connection. The ownership is going to do their best,” said Jeff Plyler, Bayhawks Suite Owner.

Fans believer that if professional basketball were to end, it could create another layer of economic hardship during the pandemic.

The Bayhawks will still take the court in Orlando starting next week, but there will be an abbreviated season. Now it is a matter of researching who could be the best fit to represent Erie.