Two Union City farmers are reeling after finding one of their bison, who was pregnant, shot and killed last week.

We spoke with the owners of the farm who are hoping this never happens again.

“I was shocked, matter of fact I called her on the phone from the pasture and said we got a dead buffalo laying here,” said Lee Miller, Owner of Beautiful Beastly Creatures Farm .

The 25-acre “Beautiful Beastly Creatures Farm” is home to zebras, peacocks and goats. The farm was also home to more than a dozen bison, until last week.

Owners Lee and Cindy Miller are continuing to look for answers after they found their pregnant bison in their back pasture with a bullet hole in its rear end and shoulder.

“It’s scary because you worry about your other animals too and you worry about the neighborhood. We got a lot of farmers around here and it’s tough enough being a farmer without having to worry about somebody killing your livestock,” said Cindy Miller, Owner, Beautiful Beastly Creatures Farm.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating this as an animal cruelty case. They said that the bison was reportedly shot by a rifle.

“If they find him, I hope they get swift justice. Anybody else that’s thinking about doing something like this could change your mind,” said Lee Miller.

“Yeah just like he said. I hope they get punished good enough that they don’t think about doing it again,” said Cindy Miller.

The owners say they will have a security company come to the farm this week to install cameras on the entire property.