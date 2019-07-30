Farmers in Erie region experiencing issues with crops due to abnormal weather

Farmers in the Erie region are experience issues with crops due to abnormal hot and wet weather.

Farmers said the extremely wet spring weather has pushed them back and they are still playing catch up. Your favorite locally grown fruits and vegetables could be delayed hitting the stores, due to a fight between farmers and mother nature.

“The whole season in itself is still running about two weeks behind we figure. For the grapes and stuff, as well as apples, and things like that,” said John Mason Jr., Retail Manager, Mason Farms.

John Mason Jr. from Mason Farms said they had so much water in the spring that they couldn’t get things planted. According to our own Tom Atkins, in May it rained 26 out of 31 days in Erie.

“We can’t really do much. In the spring we can do things like planting corn on plastic, covering with reemay, which is like a big blanket, things like that. In the summer time you can’t do that. It’s too hot,” said John Mason Jr.

June was a fairly normal month in terms of rain for the Erie region and Mason Jr. said they used that time to irrigate the fields.

Over at Wiser Farms, Sarah Boyce said her corn crops were a little late due to rain.

“The corn is slim pickings right now, so for us to normally pick about 100 bags, it would normally take about an hour and a half. Now, it’s taking several hours for them to pick that many bags of corn,” said Boyce.

Boyce added that the slim pickings made her raise the price of her corn for customers, but she’s remaining positive.

“Everything is starting to come on, just slowly. Hopefully, maybe the season will last longer,” said Boyce.

According to data, July has been warmer than normal in the Erie region, and August is expected to mimic those temperatures.